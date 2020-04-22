COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

RELATED: FAQs: Answering your questions on the coronavirus in Colorado

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

> Click here to read updates from April 21.

Wednesday, April 22

Bent County Correctional Facility employee tests positive

An employee at the Bent County Correctional Facility in Las Animas has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for CoreCivic which operates numerous facilities in Colorado and across the country.

The employee last worked at the facility on April 15 and CoreCivic learned about the positive test on April 20. He or she is currently isolated at home. Other employees or contractors who may have been in contact with the individual who tested positive have been notified.

Employees who are known to have had direct contact with the infected individual have been directed to self-quarantine at home for 14 days, as recommended by the CDC.

CoreCivic said it has procedures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 which includes the screening of all employees.

Click/tap here to read their full response plan

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 10,447 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 486 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,003 have been hospitalized.

There are 851 people that are confirmed to be currently hospitalized from the disease. In the last 24 hours, 97 patients have been either discharged or transferred.

According to CDPHE, 48,704 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 119 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

> See the latest numbers from the state health department.

Denver: 2,004

Arapahoe: 1,649

Weld: 1,180

Jefferson: 1,011

Adams: 996

El Paso: 744

Eagle: 487

Douglas: 384

Boulder: 390

Larimer: 250

Morgan: 180

Gunnison: 121

Broomfield: 106

Pueblo: 92

Summit: 88

Montrose: 80

Garfield: 71

Pitkin: 58

La Plata: 51

Routt: 51

Chaffee: 38

Mesa: 35

Delta: 25

Teller: 25

Elbert: 24

Logan: 23

Kit Carson: 18

San Miguel: 17

San Miguel: 17 Montezuma: 13

Clear Creek: 11

Fremont: 11

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 9

Lake: 8

Archuleta: 7

Rio Grande: 7

Otero: 7

Park: 6

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Yuma: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 1

Unknown or pending:105

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

RELATED: What you can and can't do under Colorado's stay-at-home order

RELATED: FAQ: Dr. Kohli answers your questions about the coronavirus

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus