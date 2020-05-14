Colorado coronavirus latest, May 14: Denver Mayor to provide Thursday update on COVID-19

Hancock and city leaders are expected to discuss a variety of COVID-19-related topics during the 1 p.m. news conference.

Also on Thursday, a 40-plane flyover will take place to honor coronavirus frontline workers and raise money for the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, Help Now Colorado metro.

Those are among the coronavirus updates for the state Thursday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

>VIDEO: Latest COVID-19 for the morning of May 14

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Denver Mayor to provide Thursday update on COVID-19

The meeting will be held virtually from the Denver City and County Building. Hancock and city leaders are expected to discuss contact tracing, the implications of the pandemic on the city budget and the creation of a Social Safety Net strategy.

9NEWS will stream the update online, on our app and on YouTube.

40 airplanes to parade across Colorado on Thursday

A parade of more than 30 planes will fly over the Denver metro area as part of a fundraising effort for the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, known as Help Colorado Now.

The aerial flyover is set to take place Thursday, May 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. across the Denver metro area. Organizers encourage people to watch from their homes and always follow social distancing public health guidelines.

FLIGHT PATH: 40 airplanes to parade across Colorado on Thursday

Vehicle parade in Littleton honored front line workers

In a show of support and gratitude, first responders held a parade of emergency vehicles Thursday for frontline health care workers at Centura-Littleton Adventist Hospital.

At least 32 vehicles took part and drove a loop through the campus as caregivers looked on. You can watch a replay of the event on our YouTube page.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, CDPHE reports 20,475 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 20,157 the day prior.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports that 1,062 people have died, up from 1,009 the day before. The majority of deaths — 35% — are among people over age 80; 15.31% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 5.7% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

The median number of new deaths per day is 16 for the first 11 days of May. For the same time period in April, a median of 15 more people died each day.

This graph shows the number of people who died on a specific day.

Date of death may not be available for all deaths. As of Tuesday, CDPHE knew the date of death for 92% of COVID-19-related deaths.

The numbers for each date may change. The totals will rise as we learn of new deaths.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 3,735 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 3,695 the day prior.

As of 1:30 p.m. on May 12, 522 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 57 patients have been transferred or discharged.

This graphic shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Those currently hospitalized dropped 19% from last Monday.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 112,505 people have been tested, up from 109,304 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

This graphic shows the number of tests the state processed in a day. This is another key metric because the state’s ability to reopen will depend on the number of tests Colorado can run each day. As testing improves, the number of cases will rise because the more tests that are conducted, the more cases will be found.

Colorado processed a median of 1,851.5 tests a day for the first 10 days of April. Now the median is 3,385 for the first 10 days of May.

Cases by county

Denver: 4,254

Arapahoe: 3,464

Adams: 2,374

Weld: 2,211

Jefferson: 1,716

El Paso: 1,175

Boulder: 797

Douglas: 612

Eagle: 562

Morgan: 527

Larimer: 456

Logan: 480

Broomfield: 203

Pueblo: 188

Gunnison: 180

Summit: 174

Montrose: 128

Garfield: 112

Chaffee: 69

La Plata: 66

Routt: 59

Delta: 54

Pitkin: 54

Mesa: 51

Elbert: 41

Crowley: 39

Alamosa: 33

Teller: 31

Kit Carson: 25

Montezuma: 25

Fremont: 23

Lake: 23

San Miguel: 22

Park: 16

Clear Creek: 15

Baca: 12

Yuma: 11

Otero: 10

Washington: 9

Prowers: 9

Philips: 9

Archuleta: 8

Saguache: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Moffat: 6

Ouray: 6

Grand: 5

Cheyenne: 5

Las Animas: 4

Costilla: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Huerfano: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Conejos: 1

Gilpin: 1

San Juan: 1

Bent: 1

Unknown or pending: 101

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.