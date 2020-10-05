Colorado coronavirus latest, May 10: State legislature postpones return until after Memorial Day

The additional week of adjournment will allow time for safety preparations and to seek clarity on potential congressional action on COVID-19.

COLORADO, USA — The state General Assembly will postpone its return to work until after Memorial Day, while in-person religious services are slated to resume at some places of worship.

Those are among the coronavirus updates for the state Sunday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Colorado General Assembly extends temporary adjournment

The state legislature announced Sunday that its postponing its return until the week of May 25, which will give more time to establish safety protocols and get clarity on congressional action as Colorado faces a huge shortfall in revenue.

The announcement from House Speaker KC Becker (D-Boulder) and Senate President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo) addresses the need for action from national leaders to help mitigate state budget cuts due to the pandemic.

“As businesses across Colorado also begin the process of reopening, this extension allows the General Assembly additional time to double check our safety protocols, continue conversations on appropriate legislation and seek more information about any congressional action that may be coming in the weeks ahead," Becker said in the statement. "We are hopeful that Congress may provide additional and badly needed aid to help us avoid budget cuts that will devastate our communities."

Garcia said in the statement that the Joint Budget Committee has started rewriting the state budget after COVID-19 created a more than $3 billion revenue shortfall.

“With so much at risk and our desired return date fast approaching, we determined that it would benefit all Coloradans if we gave our budgetary and legislative process a bit more breathing room," he said. "Though facing our dire fiscal situation has been a painful task, we are committed to protecting our most critical institutions and vulnerable populations as best as we possibly can.”

Some places of worship restart services under safer-at-home order

In-person services are slated to resume at some places of worship Sunday, but don’t expect them to look the same as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Gov. Jared Polis’ (D-Colorado) safer-at-home order, churches could stay open, though they were encouraged to conduct services electronically when possible. Smaller, more frequent services with 10 or fewer people (and 6 feet in between non-related parties) were encouraged as well.

The Archdiocese of Denver announced that it will resume limited mass on Saturday, but with caveats. “A dispensation from the Sunday and Holy Day obligation to participate in Mass remains in place for all Catholics in the Archdiocese of Denver until further notice,” their website reads.

People in groups considered at-risk for COVID-19 are encouraged to stay home, as well as those who have been sick or who may have potentially been exposed to the virus. The archbishop will continue to offer live streams of services.

At in-person Masses, all parishioners over the age of 3 will be required to wear face masks. They will follow signs to where they are supported to sit, and it’s up to pastors to decide how communion will be given.

Other places of worship are also still suspending services for the time being. According to Chabad of Colorado’s website, in-person synagogue services have been canceled.

The Colorado Muslim Society posted on its Facebook page that mosques will also be closed for in-person services.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, the CDPHE reports 19,375 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 18,827 the day prior.

CDPHE reports that 967 people have died, up from 960 the day before. The majority of deaths — 54.45% — are among people over age 80; 23.52% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13.24% were in people ages 60-69.

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 3,623 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 3,600 the day prior.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. on May 9, 586 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 65 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 100,610 people have been tested, up from 96,772 the day prior, and 59 counties are reporting cases, the same as the day prior. There have been 188 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities, up from 184 the day prior.

