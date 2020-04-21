COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 10,106 cases, have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 449 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 1,880 have been hospitalized.

According to CDPHE, 47,466 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 113 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 1,880

Arapahoe: 1,602

Weld: 1,121

Jefferson: 987

Adams: 968

El Paso: 734

Eagle: 486

Douglas: 381

Boulder: 360

Larimer: 245

Morgan: 167

Gunnison: 117

Broomfield: 103

Pueblo: 88

Summit: 88

Montrose: 80

Garfield: 71

Pitkin: 57

La Plata: 51

Routt: 49

Chaffee: 38

Mesa: 35

Delta: 25

Elbert: 24

Teller: 24

Logan: 22

Kit Carson: 18

San Miguel: 17

Montezuma: 13

Clear Creek: 11

Fremont: 11

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 9

Lake: 8

Archuleta: 7

Rio Grande: 7

Otero: 7

Park: 6

Moffat: 5

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Washington: 6

Grand: 4

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Yuma: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 1

Unknown or pending:126

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

