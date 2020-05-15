Colorado coronavirus latest, May 15

The state has 20,838 total cases, according to the latest data.

COLORADO, USA — Those are among the coronavirus updates for the state Friday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, CDPHE reports 20,838 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 20,475 the day prior.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports that 1,091 people have died, up from 1,062 the day before. The majority of deaths — 54% — are among people over age 80; 23% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

The median number of new deaths per day is 16 for the first 11 days of May. For the same time period in April, a median of 15 more people died each day.

This graph shows the number of people who died on a specific day.

Date of death may not be available for all deaths. As of Tuesday, CDPHE knew the date of death for 92% of COVID-19-related deaths.

The numbers for each date may change. The totals will rise as we learn of new deaths.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 3,789 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 3,735 the day prior.

As of 1:30 p.m. on May 12, 514 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 46 patients have been transferred or discharged.

This graphic shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Those currently hospitalized dropped 19% from last Monday.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 115,996 people have been tested, up from 112,505 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

This graphic shows the number of tests the state processed in a day. This is another key metric because the state’s ability to reopen will depend on the number of tests Colorado can run each day. As testing improves, the number of cases will rise because the more tests that are conducted, the more cases will be found.

Colorado processed a median of 1,851.5 tests a day for the first 10 days of April. Now the median is 3,385 for the first 10 days of May.

Cases by county

Denver: 4,359

Arapahoe: 3,526

Adams: 2,448

Weld: 2,232

Jefferson: 1,748

El Paso: 1,204

Boulder: 805

Douglas: 621

Eagle: 564

Morgan: 534

Logan: 483

Larimer: 463

Broomfield: 204

Pueblo: 186

Gunnison: 182

Summit: 175

Montrose: 129

Garfield: 112

Chaffee: 69

La Plata: 66

Routt: 59

Delta: 54

Pitkin: 54

Mesa: 51

Elbert: 41

Crowley: 39

Alamosa: 37

Teller: 31

Kit Carson: 25

Montezuma: 25

Fremont: 25

Lake: 23

San Miguel: 22

Park: 16

Clear Creek: 15

Saguache: 15

Baca: 12

Yuma: 11

Otero: 11

Washington: 9

Prowers: 9

Philips: 9

Archuleta: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Moffat: 6

Ouray: 6

Grand: 5

Cheyenne: 5

Las Animas: 4

Costilla: 4

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Huerfano: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Gilpin: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Conejos: 1

San Juan: 1

Bent: 1

Unknown or pending: 71

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.