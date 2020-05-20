Colorado coronavirus latest May 20: Citing financial hardships, National Jewish asks employees to take leave

Employees at National Jewish were told many need to take off 80 hours either with vacation time or without pay as the hospital faces financial hardships.

COLORADO, USA — National Jewish, among many other hospitals, is facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees on Tuesday were told in a letter that executive leadership and numerous faculty and managers have had their pay reduced, and many employees are being asked to take off 80 hours either with vacation time or without pay.

The state of Colorado has released its proposed guidelines to allow restaurants to restart dine-in service, as part of an effort to solicit feedback from the businesses and customers involved.

Those are among the coronavirus updates for the state on Wednesday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

22,482 cases, up from 22,202 the day prior.

3,955 hospitalized, up from 3,899 the day prior.

1,257 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 1,224 the day prior.

968 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 921 the day prior.

On Monday, April 27, Colorado transitioned to a "safer-at-home" order.

Tuesday, May 19

National Jewish employees asked to take off 80 hours

Employees at National Jewish were told Tuesday that many need to take off 80 hours either with vacation time or without pay as the hospital continues to navigate through financial hardships amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A letter to the employees says in part:

As we move forward, we now need to take additional steps to address our finances and ensure our long-term ability to provide exceptional care to our patients and stability for our employees. With that in mind, here are decisions we have made as leaders of the organization:

Executive leadership and numerous faculty and managers have had their pay reduced between 10% and 25%. Other managers or faculty members may elect to reduce their pay during this June through August time period as well.

Effective June 1, 2020, we will discontinue the “Emergency Subsidy” pay practice.



All areas should flex staff work hours to match volume. Employees who do not have enough work hours to cover their FTE assignment must use vacation or Leave Without Pay.

Exempt (salaried) and all hourly staff other than those addressed above must take off at least 80 hours of leave (either vacation or Leave Without Pay) between June 1 and August 31.

We will continue to have a freeze on non-essential travel and other non-essential recruitment and spending through September 30 and will reevaluate based on our performance and the state of the country over the coming months.

We are continuing the voluntary leave without pay initiative. Essential employees or faculty may take a day without pay as approved by their manager or chief.

The letter also said the emergency fund to assist employees will continue, employees may continue to apply for grants to help pay for essential expenses up to $1,000 per employee and people may donate vacation to fellow employees who are sick.

City of Aurora to distribute free meals beginning Wednesday

The City of Aurora will be distributing 1,000 free boxes of food — enough for about 9,000 meals — every week May 20 through Aug. 26 at various locations throughout the city.

The first event will be Wednesday, May 20, at Aurora Central High School, with the next occurring Wednesday, May 27, at Hinkley High School.

Additional dates for the mobile food pantry will continue through the summer. Location details will be announced soon at AuroraGov.org/MobileFoodPantry.

Photo ID or other proof of Aurora residency is required. All Aurora households are eligible and emergency food kits are also available for those experiencing homelessness.

State releases guidelines for how restaurants can reopen for dine-in service

Colorado has put out a first draft of guidelines for restaurants to reopen.

Those guidelines include putting eight feet of spacing between tables, limiting party sizes to six people, offering online reservations as much as possible and wearing masks.

Patrons would not be able to seat themselves, and bar areas will not be able to reopen unless there are eight feet between parties.

The guidelines ask that employees at restaurants attempt to wash their hands every 30 minutes, and stay at home if they are feeling sick.

Restaurants are also asked to conduct daily temperature checks on their employees and give customers a “sign-in” option so they can learn about potential exposure.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has previously said he expects to decide whether restaurants can reopen for in-person service by May 25 based on data regarding COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Colorado.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

CDPHE on May 15 changed the way it was reporting data in two ways:

The number of deaths among people with COVID-19. This represents the total number of deaths reported among people who have COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate. This information is required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is crucial for public health surveillance, as it provides more information about disease transmission and can help identify risk factors among all deaths across populations.

The number of deaths among people who died from COVID-19: This represents the total number of people whose death was attributed to COVID-19 as indicated on a death certificate. This number is determined by the CDC and is updated daily for dates through the previous Saturday.

In Colorado, CDPHE reports 22,482 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 22,202 the day prior.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports:

1,257 deaths among people with COVID-19

968 deaths due to COVID-19

The day prior, 1,224 people had died, 921 from COVID-19

The majority of deaths — 54% — are among people over age 80; 23% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

This graph shows the number of people who died on a specific day.

Date of death may not be available for all deaths.

The numbers for each date may change. The totals will rise as we learn of new deaths.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 3,955 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 3,899 the day prior.

As of 3:05 p.m. on May 19, 463 patients were hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 43 patients have been transferred or discharged.

Note: 93% of facilities reported data on May 18.

This graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 131,837 people have been tested, up from 129,159 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

This graph below shows the number of tests the state processed in a day. This is another key metric because the state’s ability to reopen will depend on the number of tests Colorado can run each day. As testing improves, the number of cases will rise because the more tests that are conducted, the more cases will be found.

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.