Colorado coronavirus latest, May 13: Gov. Polis to meet with President Trump at White House

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital. The two are set to meet at 2 p.m. mountain time in the Rose Garden at the White House.

State health officials, late on Tuesday, officially suspended the license for C&C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rock after it welcomed customers for indoor dining on Sunday which is currently not allowed under the safer-at-home public health order.

Those are among the coronavirus updates for the state Wednesday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

It's unclear how the long the two will meet but afterward, Polis is expected to provide an update, according a spokesperson for the governor's office.

State suspends license for C&C Cafe and Kitchen

The state, late on Tuesday, suspended the license for C&C Coffee and Kitchen after it welcomed customers for indoor dining on Sunday which is currently not allowed under the safer-at-home public health order.

On Monday, the Tri-County Health Department ordered the restaurant to close for defying the order and a day later on Tuesday, the state officially suspended their business license.

In announcing the suspension, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the cafe "purposefully and flagrantly defied public health orders" over the weekend.

“While the residents and businesses of Colorado made tremendous sacrifices through physical distancing in order to flatten the curve, we are still not out of the woods. This virus will continue to take the lives of our families, neighbors, and friends if we don’t act responsibly,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director, CDPHE.

“Irresponsible behavior like this only serves to defeat all of the progress made during the Stay at Home Order in slowing the spread.”

The suspension remains in place indefinitely.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, CDPHE reports 20,157 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 19,879 the day prior.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports that 1,009 people have died, up from 987 the day before. The majority of deaths — 54.61% — are among people over age 80; 23.19% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13.38% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

The median number of new deaths per day is 16 for the first 11 days of May. For the same time period in April, a median of 15 more people died each day.

This graph shows the number of people who died on a specific day.

Date of death may not be available for all deaths. As of Tuesday, CDPHE knew the date of death for 92% of COVID-19-related deaths.

The numbers for each date may change. The totals will rise as we learn of new deaths.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 3,695 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 3,663 the day prior.

As of 3 p.m. on May 12, 563 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 38 patients have been transferred or discharged.

This graphic shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Those currently hospitalized dropped 19% from last Monday.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 109,304 people have been tested, up from 106,761 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

This graphic shows the number of tests the state processed in a day. This is another key metric because the state’s ability to reopen will depend on the number of tests Colorado can run each day. As testing improves, the number of cases will rise because the more tests that are conducted, the more cases will be found.

Colorado processed a median of 1,851.5 tests a day for the first 10 days of April. Now the median is 3,385 for the first 10 days of May.

Cases by county

Denver: 4,187

Arapahoe: 3,370

Adams: 2,322

Weld: 2,190

Jefferson: 1,678

El Paso: 1,157

Boulder: 788

Douglas: 607

Eagle: 561

Morgan: 521

Larimer: 455

Logan: 473

Broomfield: 201

Pueblo: 188

Gunnison: 174

Summit: 171

Montrose: 127

Garfield: 111

Chaffee: 68

La Plata: 66

Routt: 59

Delta: 55

Pitkin: 54

Mesa: 51

Elbert: 40

Crowley: 39

Alamosa: 33

Teller: 31

Kit Carson: 25

Montezuma: 25

Fremont: 23

Lake: 23

San Miguel: 22

Park: 16

Clear Creek: 15

Baca: 12

Yuma: 11

Otero: 10

Washington: 9

Prowers: 9

Philips: 9

Archuleta: 8

Saguache: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Moffat: 6

Ouray: 6

Grand: 5

Cheyenne: 5

Las Animas: 4

Costilla: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Huerfano: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Conejos: 1

Gilpin: 1

San Juan: 1

Bent: 1

Unknown or pending: 101

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.