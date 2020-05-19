Colorado coronavirus latest May 19: 2 more essential workers die from COVID-19 in Colorado

Denver has unveiled a program to help restaurants and bars reopen by operating in outdoor areas nearby.

COLORADO, USA — Data released Monday show there are now just over 22,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Colorado. Among those with confirmed cases, 1,224 have died and 3,899 have been hospitalized.

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union confirmed to 9NEWS that an eighth employee of the JBS plant in Greeley has died due to COVID-19.

The union also said that an employee at a Denver King Soopers died from the disease.

Those are among the coronavirus updates for the state. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

22,202 cases, up from 21,938 the day prior.

3,899 hospitalized, up from 3,872 the day prior.

1,224 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 1,215 the day prior.

921 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 878 the day prior.

On Monday, April 27, Colorado transitioned to a "safer-at-home" order.

Tuesday, May 19

Denver King Soopers employee dies due to COVID-19

An employee at a King Soopers in Denver has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7.

The union said Randy Narvaez worked at the King Soopers at 1155 E 9th Ave in Denver in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for more than 30 years.

“Mr. Narvaez’s store, King Sooper #29 has approximately 12 cases of COVID amongst employees, the highest number of any King Sooper in the Denver metro area," the union said in its statement. "Local 7 is demanding that Kroger close King Sooper #29 to properly clean and disinfect the entire store to ensure worker and customer safety, and to test every worker for COVID-19 prior to reopening.”

Eighth JBS employee dies due to COVID-19

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has confirmed that an eighth JBS plant employee has died due to COVID-19. According to Jennifer Lee, spokesperson for the union, the employee has been identified as Tin Aye.

JBS is a meatpacking plant in Greeley.

According to the release, Aye had been an employee at the Greeley plant for over a decade.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores re-opening in Colorado

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack will reopen to customers in Colorado on Thursday, May 21.

The retail chain says it will be making updates to our stores to help keep customers and our employees healthy. Some of those updates include conducting health screenings for employees, providing face coverings for employees and customers, increasing cleaning and sanitization, modifying the fitting room experience, offering contactless curbside services and keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the salesfloor for a period of time.

Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland restrictions remain in place



Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland officials announced that temporary-developed recreation site closures and fire restrictions will remain in place through May 31.

These continued closures will allow employees to prepare facilities, as well as time to ensure the necessary personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies are readily available.

Fire restrictions are in place through May 31. Trails and general forest areas will remain accessible for public use.

Free WiFi in Jefferson County Public Libraries parking lots

Free WiFi is now available in the parking lots of all Jefferson County Public Library locations, except Belmar and Conifer.

No password is required. Bring your own device from home, select the open WiFi option and agree to the terms and conditions for access. All library buildings, including those offering curbside services, remain closed to the public.

Newman Center canceled or postponed through Sept. 7



All in-person Newman Center events at the University of Denver (DU) through Sept. 7, 2020 have been canceled or postponed.

This includes Newman Center Presents, Lamont, DU Theatre, and third-party rental client events. Ticket holders for affected events will receive communications specific to each event with further instructions and information.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

CDPHE on May 15 changed the way it was reporting data in two ways:

The number of deaths among people with COVID-19. This represents the total number of deaths reported among people who have COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate. This information is required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is crucial for public health surveillance, as it provides more information about disease transmission and can help identify risk factors among all deaths across populations.

The number of deaths among people who died from COVID-19: This represents the total number of people whose death was attributed to COVID-19 as indicated on a death certificate. This number is determined by the CDC and is updated daily for dates through the previous Saturday.

In Colorado, CDPHE reports 22,202 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 21,938 the day prior.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports:

1,224 deaths among people with COVID-19

921 deaths due to COVID-19

The day prior, 1,215 people had died, 878 from COVID-19

The majority of deaths — 54% — are among people over age 80; 23% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

This graph shows the number of people who died on a specific day.

Date of death may not be available for all deaths.

The numbers for each date may change. The totals will rise as we learn of new deaths.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 3,899 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 3,872 the day prior.

As of 2:15 p.m. on May 18, 460 patients were hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 42 patients have been transferred or discharged.

Note: 85% of facilities reported data on May 18.

This graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 129,159 people have been tested, up from 126,330 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

This graph below shows the number of tests the state processed in a day. This is another key metric because the state’s ability to reopen will depend on the number of tests Colorado can run each day. As testing improves, the number of cases will rise because the more tests that are conducted, the more cases will be found.

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.