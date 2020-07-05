Colorado coronavirus latest, May 7: Field hospitals to reduce bed capacity, will remain on standby

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's two field hospitals now have June opening dates, but health officials said they will not be staffed unless it is necessary.

They will remain on standby should a potential second wave of COVID-19 overwhelm traditional hospitals in the state. The capacity of the facilities at the Ranch in Loveland and the Colorado Convention Center in Denver has been reduced as well.

In addition, more than 41,000 unemployment claims were filed in Colorado last week, and nearly 420,000 have been filed in the past seven weeks.

Those are among the coronavirus updates for the state Thursday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

17,830 cases, 2,986 hospitalized, 921 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

On Monday, April 27, Colorado transitioned to a "safer-at-home" order.

Denver's stay-at-home order will expire on May 8.

Denver began requiring face masks in public places on Wednesday.

The DMV reopened some of its offices, by appointment only, on Wednesday.

Colorado's two COVID-19 field hospitals are slated to open in June, but might not be staffed if they aren't needed. Officials say they will be on standby for a potential second wave of the virus.

41,313 unemployment claims were filed in the state during the week ending May 2; total over the last seven weeks is 419,547.

Bed capacity will be reduced at Colorado field hospitals, grim news for businesses

Betsy Markey, the executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, delivered a brief Powerpoint presentation during Thursday’s Colorado Unified Command Center press call that shared results from a business survey.

Nearly a quarter of those respondents said they expected to lay off at least 50% of their employees as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 62% said they expected their revenue to fall more than 25% from what had been projected.

Though field hospitals have been built at the Ranch in Loveland and at the Colorado Convention Center, officials said during the call that their capacity will be significantly reduced – and they won’t be staffed unless it’s necessary.

The 200-bed Colorado Convention Center hospital is slated to open on June 4, and the 200 beds at the Ranch could open on June 11. These will be on standby for a potential second wave of COVID-19, which could overwhelm traditional hospitals.

The Colorado Convention Center was once touted as holding up to 2,000 beds.

More than 41,000 unemployment claims filed in Colorado last week, nearly 420,000 in past seven weeks

41,313 unemployment claims were filed in the state during the week ending May 2, raising to total over the last seven weeks to 419,547, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE).

$84.8 million in regular unemployment benefits were paid in the week ending March 2, down slight from the $86.1 million CDLE reports paying out the previous week.

CDLE reports that $65.6 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance PUA has been paid to gig and self-employed workers between April 20 and May 2.

$407.3 million has been paid out in the from of an additional $600 a week that is paid to all regular unemployment recipients and PUA recpients.



Top 5 industries with highest claims:

Accommodation and Food Services: 5,283 Retail Trade: 5,092 Healthcare and Social Service: 3,775 Administrative and Support and

Waste Management and Remediation Services: 1,907 Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 1,819

Benefits paid (regular UI)

Week ending May 2: $84.8 Million

Week ending April 25: $86.1 Million

Week ending April 18: $74.1 Million

Week ending April 11: $62.0 Million

Week ending April 4: $29.8 Million

Average 2020 weekly benefits paid for weeks prior: $8.7 Million

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, the CDPHE reports 17,830 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 17,364 the day prior.

CDPHE reports that 921 people have died, up from 903 the day before. The majority of deaths — 54.29% — are among people over age 80; 23.67% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13.14% were in people ages 60-69.

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,986 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 2,919 the day prior.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system.

As of 4 p.m. on May 6, 636 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 58 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 89,529 people have been tested, up from 85,976 the day prior, and 57 counties are reporting cases, up from 56 the day prior. San Juan, which previously had no reported cases, reported one case. There have been 174 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities, up from 170 the day prior.

Denver: 3,674

Arapahoe: 2,977

Weld: 1,988

Adams: 1,952

Jefferson: 1,507

El Paso: 1,055

Boulder: 700

Eagle: 552

Douglas: 556

Morgan: 439

Larimer: 415

Logan: 295

Broomfield: 180

Gunnison: 172

Pueblo: 161

Summit: 155

Montrose: 110

Garfield: 99

Chaffee: 68

La Plata: 63

Routt: 58

Pitkin: 53

Mesa: 48

Delta: 52

Elbert: 37

Teller: 30

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 24

Alamosa: 22

San Miguel: 20

Lake: 21

Montezuma: 19

Park: 15

Clear Creek: 13

Baca: 12

Otero: 10

Yuma: 9

Washington: 9

Archuleta: 8

Prowers: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Moffat: 6

Philips: 6

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Las Animas: 4

Crowley: 4

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Huerfano: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Gilpin: 1

San Juan: 1

Unknown or pending: 164