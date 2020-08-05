Colorado coronavirus latest, May 8: Many stay-at-home orders expire today

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Many communities, especially in the Denver metro area, extended their stay-at-home orders for about two weeks beyond the state's order — and those will expire Friday.

That means on Saturday, some businesses in those communities can reopen —with strict restrictions in place.

In addition, Gov. Jared Polis extended the state's disaster declaration for another 30 days.

Those are among the coronavirus updates for the state Friday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Gov. Polis extends disaster declaration

Polis (D-Colorado) extended the disaster declaration order for an additional 30 days to allow for more funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to releasing more funding, the order also extends the deployment of the Colorado National Guard.

Stay-at-home orders expire

Orders that were extended beyond the state-wide order will come to an end Friday.

Those areas include Adams, Arapahoe and Jefferson County among others. Denver's order is also set to expire.

The state-wide order expired on April 27.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, the CDPHE reports 18,371 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 17,830 the day prior.

CDPHE reports that 944 people have died, up from 921 the day before. The majority of deaths — 54.45% — are among people over age 80; 23.52% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13.24% were in people ages 60-69.

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 3,557 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 2,986 the day prior.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. on May 7, 628 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 68 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 92,267 people have been tested, up from 89,529 the day prior, and 59 counties are reporting cases, up from 57 the day prior. Conejos and Cheyenne counties reported their first cases. There have been 178 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities, up from 174 the day prior.

Denver: 3,799

Arapahoe: 3,089

Adams: 2,046

Weld: 2,042

Jefferson: 1,542

El Paso: 1,079

Boulder: 720

Douglas: 573

Eagle: 554

Morgan: 448

Larimer: 423

Logan: 318

Broomfield: 186

Gunnison: 173

Pueblo: 163

Summit: 155

Montrose: 114

Garfield: 100

Chaffee: 68

La Plata: 63

Routt: 58

Pitkin: 54

Delta: 53

Mesa: 48

Elbert: 37

Teller: 30

Fremont: 23

Kit Carson: 24

Alamosa: 25

San Miguel: 20

Lake: 23

Montezuma: 21

Park: 15

Clear Creek: 13

Baca: 12

Otero: 10

Yuma: 10

Washington: 9

Archuleta: 8

Prowers: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Moffat: 6

Philips: 7

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Las Animas: 4

Crowley: 4

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Huerfano: 2

Cheyenne: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Conejos: 1

Gilpin: 1

San Juan: 1

Unknown or pending: 153