Colorado coronavirus latest, May 5: 2,919 hospitalizations, 903 deaths

COLORADO, USA — The city of Denver will transition into a phase following statewide safer-at-home guidelines beginning on Saturday.

In addition, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has extended its closure of state campgrounds through at least May 11. That closure includes campgrounds, camping and camping facilities (including yurts and cabins) at all of the state's 41 parks as well as camping at State Wildlife Areas.

Those are among several COVID-19-related updates Tuesday, which also include new social distancing measures from the Regional Transportation District (RTD) and a request from Denver Police for people to avoid public Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 17,364 and 2,919 hospitalizations — 903 people have died, according to the latest data.

On Monday, April 27, Colorado transitioned to a "safer-at-home" order.

Denver will transition to safer-at-home guidelines on May 9 allowing some businesses to reopen

Denver Public Schools said it has moved summer programming to a remote environment.

Denver will begin requiring face masks in public places on May 6.

The DMV is reopening some of its offices, by appointment only, on May 6.

The Department of Education issued guidance for schools and communities who want to host alternative graduation ceremonies.

DIA will require all passengers and visitors to wear face coverings starting May 6.

DPD is reminding residents to avoid public gatherings and to follow social distancing guidelines while celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

Campgrounds at Colorado State Parks to remain closed until further notice

Tuesday, May 5

Denver transitions to safer-at-home guidelines, announces mobile testing

Denver city officials announced Tuesday that the city's stay-at-home order will be allowed to expire on May 8. Beginning Saturday, the city will adopt the guidelines outlined in the state's safer-at-home order and allow some businesses to reopen with restrictions.

The city also announced the establishment of a mobile testing unit. Wellness Winnie will travel to people's homes where workers will administer COVID-19 tests. At this time a referral from a doctor is still needed and certain requirements must be met.

Anyone who wants to get tested through the mobile testing center should call 311 to see if they qualify.

Denver officials also announced a budget gap of at least $180 million due to lack of revenue and additional expenses related to the city's response to the novel coronavirus.

Castle Pines residents receive free masks

As part of #MaskUpCastlePines, Mayor Tera Radloff and council members are handing out two free masks to Castle Pines residents today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced Tuesday an extended closure of all playgrounds, campgrounds, camping and camping facilities (including yurts and cabins) at Colorado’s state parks.

Camping reservations through May 11 have been canceled for a full refund, CPW said.

The move was taken based on Gov. Jared Polis' safer at home order, which asks that residents recreate within 10 miles of their home, and advice from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Staff are working on a reopening plan but asks that visitors remain flexible with travel times. State parks around Colorado remain open for hiking and other recreation.

RTD outlines measures to keep people safe as stay-at-home orders lift

RTD is looking ahead to promote safe transit as stay-at-home orders are lifted and people increase their public activity.

RTD is limiting ridership to no more than 15 people per standard bus, 20 people per larger bus and 30 people per train car to promote social distancing.

Riders are asked not to board if vehicles appear to reach capacity and either go to the next train car or wait for the next bus.

On routes that are serving more riders, additional buses are being staged and dispatched. RTD will continue to monitor operations during the COVID-19 pandemic to make adjustments in service and safety practices as necessary.

The public is asked to wear a mask while riding RTD services and only taking essential trips.

DPD asks residents to avoid social gatherings during Cinco de Mayo



The Denver Police Department (DPD) is encouraging residents to comply with the city's public health orders that prohibit large social gatherings during this year's Cinco de Mayo holiday.

DPD also reminds the community that there are no organized Cinco de Mayo events around Civic Center Park or along Federal Boulevard this year.

“It’s critical for each of us to do our part and follow the stay-at-home order -- avoiding group celebrations and cruising activities -- in order to protect the health and wellbeing of our friends, families and neighbors,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.

Giving Tuesday now a 'global day of generosity' in response to the COVID-19 pandemic



#GivingTuesdayNow will happen May 5 in response to COVID-19 related disruptions that have caused an unprecedented need for community support through donations, volunteering, and kindness.

In addition to the regularly scheduled GivingTuesday and Colorado Gives Day, dedicated to charitable giving at the start of the holiday season, GivingTuesday Now is asking for communities to unite. Suggested ideas to participate:

Support healthcare workers by donating supplies, advocating for them, and staying home.

Give to the organizations that you love most – no amount is too little and nonprofits need our support.

Help out small businesses by buying gift cards or writing an online review.

Combat loneliness by reaching out to a neighbor, relative, seniors or veterans.

Use #GivingTuesdayNow

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 17,364 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 903 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,919 have been hospitalized.

As of 4 p.m. on May 4, 650 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 93 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 85,976 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 170 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 3,546

Arapahoe: 2,883

Weld: 1,955

Adams: 1,883

Jefferson: 1,466

El Paso: 1,028

Boulder: 685

Eagle: 547

Douglas: 543

Morgan: 422

Larimer: 409

Logan: 292

Broomfield: 178

Gunnison: 168

Pueblo: 158

Summit: 151

Montrose: 107

Garfield: 99

Chaffee: 68

La Plata: 63

Routt: 58

Pitkin: 52

Mesa: 46

Delta: 52

Elbert: 36

Teller: 29

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 22

San Miguel: 20

Lake: 21

Montezuma: 18

Clear Creek: 13

Park: 14

Alamosa: 14

Baca: 12

Otero: 10

Yuma: 9

Washington: 9

Archuleta: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Moffat: 6

Philips: 5

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Las Animas: 4

Crowley: 4

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Prowers: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Huerfano: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Gilpin: 1

Unknown or pending: 189