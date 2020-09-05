Colorado coronavirus latest, May 9: Emergency election rules enacted for June 30 primary

The Secretary of State's Office is putting temporary rules in place for masks, social distancing and PPE.

COLORADO, USA — Some businesses in Adams, Arapahoe and Jefferson can reopen Saturday, with strict restrictions in place, as stay-at-home orders expire, while the Secretary of State's Office is enacting emergency election rules.

Those are among the coronavirus updates for the state Saturday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Secretary of State's Office enacts emergency election rules

Emergency election rules that protect voters, election judges and staff are being put into effect immediately and will apply to the June 30 state primary.

The Secretary of State's Office says the temporary rules, enacted in conjunction with county clerks, outline the procedures for receiving and processing ballots, social distancing and Personal Protective Equipment.

“The current national health crisis has caused all of us to re-examine our election processes,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “These new temporary rules provide essential guidelines so voters can be confident that, regardless of the circumstances, they can cast a ballot as safely as possible."

The temporary rules include:

Election judges, staff and observers must wear masks and any other PPE required by the county or the polling location.

Counties must have thermometers to take the temperature of staff and election judges as they report to all locations.

Social distancing of a minimum of 6 feet must be used in polling centers and other locations.

Voting equipment and voting booths must be cleaned after each use.

County clerks must get approval from the Secretary of State's Office to close a voter service or polling center if there's reason to expect COVID-19 contamination.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, the CDPHE reports 19,375 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 18,827 the day prior.

CDPHE reports that 967 people have died, up from 960 the day before. The majority of deaths — 54.45% — are among people over age 80; 23.52% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13.24% were in people ages 60-69.

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 3,623 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 3,600 the day prior.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. on May 9, 586 patients are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 65 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 100,610 people have been tested, up from 96,772 the day prior, and 59 counties are reporting cases, the same as the day prior. There have been 188 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities, up from 184 the day prior.

Denver: 4,001

Arapahoe: 3,228

Adams: 2,205

Weld: 2,120

Jefferson: 1,627

El Paso: 1,109

Boulder: 757

Douglas: 591

Eagle: 558

Morgan: 485

Larimer: 444

Logan: 389

Broomfield: 195

Gunnison: 173

Pueblo: 176

Summit: 162

Montrose: 122

Garfield: 103

Chaffee: 68

La Plata: 65

Routt: 58

Pitkin: 54

Delta: 54

Mesa: 51

Elbert: 39

Crowley: 39

Teller: 30

Kit Carson: 26

Alamosa: 25

Fremont: 23

Lake: 23

Montezuma: 23

San Miguel: 20

Park: 15

Clear Creek: 14

Baca: 12

Otero: 10

Yuma: 10

Washington: 9

Archuleta: 8

Prowers: 8

Philips: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Moffat: 6

Ouray: 6

Grand: 5

Saguache: 5

Las Animas: 4

Costilla: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Huerfano: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Cheyenne: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Conejos: 1

Gilpin: 1

San Juan: 1

Unknown or pending: 179