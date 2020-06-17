108 new COVID-19 cases reported in less than a week in Boulder County

The county now has the third-highest increase of new infections in the Denver Metro area.

BOULDER, Colo. — In less than a week, 108 Boulder County residents, most of them college-aged people, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Boulder County Public Health (BCPH).

The new cases were reported between Thursday, June 11 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 17. The majority of new cases are among people living in the Hill neighborhood, although that does not represent all of the new cases, according to BCPH.

Some of the people newly infected reported recently traveling out-of-state in addition to attending large gatherings in Boulder.

“It’s important to remember that this virus is still active in our community and we all need to take personal responsibility to follow the orders and guidance," Jeff Zayach, BCPH executive director, said. "Our personal actions can have social, economic, and health consequences for the entire community."

The cases represent a reversal in the trend in Boulder County, which prior to last week, had the second-lowest new case rate in the Metro Denver area. As of Wednesday morning, the county has the third-highest increase in new cases just after Denver and Adams counties.

“Regardless of where you live, this increase in cases can affect you,” said Carol Helwig, Boulder County Public Health Communicable Disease Control program manager. “If there was ever a time to choose to stay home, now is the time. If you have to go out, continue to be very diligent about social distancing, wearing a face covering, and washing your hands.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and include fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

Current data suggest person-to-person transmission most commonly happens during close exposure (e.g. within six feet) to a person infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, primarily via respiratory droplets produced when the infected person speaks, coughs, or sneezes. Droplets can land in the mouth, nose, or eyes or possibly be inhaled into the lungs of those within close proximity. Transmission may also happen by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the eyes, nose, or mouth.

