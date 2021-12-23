Boulder County sees 44% increase in COVID-19 cases in 2 days

The state said it has detected key omicron signatures in all 21 wastewater systems that are participating in the detection program.

BOULDER, Colo. — Cases of COVID-19 in Boulder County have gone up "dramatically" since Monday, according to Boulder County Public Health (BCPH).

BCPH said the sharp increase in cases is likely due to the omicron variant.

"There has been a 44% increase in the average number of new cases of COVID-19 in Boulder County since Monday, Dec. 20, when the county’s seven-day cumulative case rate was 184.9 per 100,000. By Wednesday, Dec. 22, it increased to 260.1 cases per 100,000," Dr. Michelle Haas, BCPH chief medical officer, said in a news release.

Under the Boulder County Public Health order, everyone ages two and older are required to wear a mask while in a public indoor space.

BCPH said that given how highly transmissible omicron is compared to prior variants of COVID-19, it is especially important to wear a well-fitted surgical mask, KN95, or the equivalent.

"This drastic upward trend is especially alarming for people who are at higher risk of serious illness, especially anyone over 65 years old, people whose immune systems are compromised and those who cannot get vaccinated or have chosen not to get vaccinated," Haas said.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the state has detected key omicron signatures in all 21 wastewater systems that are participating in CDPHE's detection program.