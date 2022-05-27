Boulder County moves to high-risk level for COVID

Days before the Bolder Boulder, the county says people should use "enhanced" prevention measures like masks, vaccination as cases rise.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County on Friday moved to a high-risk level for COVID-19, three days before tens of thousands of people gather in the city for the return of the Bolder Boulder.

The county recommended that people wear a mask, get vaccinated and boosted, and get tested if exposed to COVID.

The change came days before The Bolder Boulder returns for the first time in two years for Memorial Day. The 10K race attracts tens of thousands of runners, walkers and spectators to the City of Boulder.

The county's current COVID case rate is 318.5 per 100,000 people and new COVID hospital admissions are at 10.6 per 100,000 people, according to a news release.

"As a result, everyone should practice enhanced prevention measures and be aware of their own risk factors for contracting the disease," the release says. "People at high risk for severe disease or who have close contact with someone who is should take additional precautions."

Boulder County recommended the following:

Get the COVID-19 vaccine and get boosted when eligible.

Wear a well-fitting medical-grade mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status.

Get tested if you're exposed to COVID-19 and follow recommendations for isolation and quarantine if you have symptoms.

Increase airflow and ventilation while indoors.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

In addition, masks will be required for staff, visitors and others in prisons, jails, community corrections, substance abuse and drug treatment centers, adult day centers and day programs, per a public health order from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the release says.