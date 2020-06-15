Recent COVID-19 patients attended parties, protest march, Boulder County health officials say

Boulder County Public Health said many of the patients attended parties in the Hill neighborhood between May 25 and June 4.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County health officials said 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported within three days last week.

Officials didn't release an exact number, but said many of those who tested positive attended parties in the Hill neighborhood between May 25 and June 4, and a protest march in Boulder on June 5.

Health officials said anyone who attended a party in the Hill neighborhood or the protest march during those dates should immediately quarantine for 14 days, monitor for symptoms and get a COVID-19 test.

Some of the people recently diagnosed reported ill household members and having recently traveled, according to a Boulder County Public Health news release.

“It’s so important that anyone who was at these events take these steps to stop the spread to others,” said Carol Helwig, Boulder County Public Health Communicable Disease Control program manager. “This is exactly how the virus quickly gets out of control. Anyone who had a known exposure at one of these events should quarantine for 14 days following the exposure to avoid spreading illness to others in our community.”

People who were exposed should seek testing as soon as symptoms develop. Anyone who may have been exposed but does not yet have symptoms should consider testing approximately seven days after exposure, which may detect pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic infections, health officials said.

Health officials said house parties with more than 10 people who don't share a house are prohibited by the state's public health order.

“This behavior demonstrates disregard for the larger community that has worked so hard to control this virus,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director. “It’s not just that this sort of gathering is a violation, but that it impacts everyone else – from the deadly risk of transmission to our older residents and people with health conditions, to the ability to keep businesses open.”

Each of the people that recently tested positive are in their late-teens and 20s, the news release says.

Boulder County health officials said their greatest number of cases continue to be among the 20-29 age group. While illness for people in this age group is generally mild, many who have become ill describe a painful, long illness and recovery, according to health officials.

“Young people likely understand the risks to themselves, and perhaps accept the risks," Helwig said. "But, even if you don’t know an older person or anyone with a serious health condition, one could unknowingly put neighbors, co-workers, front-line workers, and other vulnerable people in our community in danger."