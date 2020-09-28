Boulder Health amends public health order to address safety concerns

The amendment allows for no more than two young adults to gather and attend legally required activities, such as jury summons.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) has revised their public health order that originally prohibited any gatherings of young adults ages 18 to 22.

Monday, the county health department made an amendment to the public health order allowing for gatherings of up to two people, according to a release from BCPH.

“Gatherings of more than two persons within the City of Boulder that include any person or persons between the ages of 18 and 22 years are prohibited" the revised language of the public health order reads. "Two persons gathered together must follow all public health laws and orders concerning Face Coverings and must comply with Social Distancing Requirements whenever possible.”

The public health order was originally put into place last week to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus among young adults after a spike in cases, particularly among the student population at University of Colorado-Boulder (CU-Boulder).

The age group will also be allowed to participate in legally required activities, such as jury summons, BCPH said in their release.

According to the revised language in the order: "A gathering does not include:

Employees of any business, government, nonprofit or not-for-profit entity while performing work for such entity. Activities undertaken pursuant to jury summons, lawful subpoena or order of a court. Any educational activity explicitly permitted by CU, Naropa University, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Boulder Massage Therapy Institute, Thai Healing Art Institute, Montessori Education Center of the Rockies, Dr. Ida Rolf Institute and any other education institution in the City of Boulder as approved by BCPH. Any life rites, such as wedding ceremonies, graduation ceremonies, funerals, other religious rites and worship services, as authorized by and conducted in strict compliance with CDPHE Public Health Order 20-35. Participation in programs that serve adults with disabilities. Participation in any activity required by law.”