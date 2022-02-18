Masks no longer required in Boulder County as of Friday

The vaccine program allowed businesses an exemption to masking if 95% of people inside were vaccinated.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — In addition to letting its mask mandate expire Friday, Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) said that its Vaccine Verification Program (VVP) will also come to an end.

The program provided businesses and events with an exception from the mask order after they have developed and enacted specific policies, met several requirements, and received approval from BCPH.

Approved businesses had to have 95% of all individuals in their facility fully vaccinated. Once approved, they were required to post signs at all entrances indicating proof of vaccination is required for entry.

Since the mask mandate is no longer in place, the VVP program is not necessary. BPCH said while the program is no longer in effect, businesses and facilities that are not subject to state or federal requirements may choose to implement their own additional mitigation measures which could include masking or a vaccine verification policy.

BCOH voted unanimously Monday night to rescind the public health orders requiring masks in public indoor spaces and in schools, early childhood education facilities and youth programs.

Schools and private businesses will still be able to implement their own mask policies.

Boulder County was the last of the metro area counties to end its mask mandate.

