Boulder County closes COVID-19 call center

Federal funding for the call center ended with the end of the national public health emergency on July 31.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) has closed its COVID-19 call center after nearly three years.

BCPH said since opening in the fall of 2020, the call center fielded more than 4,000 calls.

Federal funding for the call center ended on July 31, consistent with the end of the national public health emergency, said BCPH. The resource navigation team at BCPH took over call center operations in May 2021.

In 2021, the call center received 2,675 calls, followed by 1,407 in 2022 and 189 in 2023. BCPH said most calls addressed vaccine questions and nearly 800 calls linked the public with testing and nearly 500 calls provided vaccine appointment assistance.

“The call center team provided an important role in helping the community navigate the challenges and changing landscape of the pandemic, and we could not have been as responsive to the community without their dedication and effort,” said Carol Helwig, BCPH Communicable Disease Program Manager.

“For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCPH call center was able to provide critical information to residents regarding a variety of topics, including those related to vaccines, testing, and treatment,” said Fabiola Hernandez, a BCPH Bilingual Support Specialist. “BCPH will remain vigilant in addressing community health concerns moving forward but the demand no longer requires a dedicated call center.”

COVID-19 resources in Boulder County:

Vaccine providers: boco.org/COVIDvaccine

Testing: boco.org/COVID19testing

Recommended COVID-19 precautions, masking: boco.org/COVIDprecautions

Isolation and quarantine guidance: boco.org/quarantine-isolation

COVID-19 therapeutic treatments: covid19.colorado.gov/getting-covid-19-treatment

