Photos show crowds congregating at Boulder Creek despite social distancing orders

Colorado's safer-at-home order bars gatherings larger than 10 people.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said officers have not issued citations after photos and videos posted online show large crowds of people congregating at Boulder Creek despite a statewide order barring gatherings over 10 people to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday exceeded 90 degrees, bringing crowds to the beaches at Colorado’s state parks and along riverbanks. The photos of Boulder Creek were taken near the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

“We continue a strong educational approach to emphasize wearing masks and social distancing of six feet or more to encourage personal responsibility rather than issue citations,” Boulder Police Department spokesperson Laurie Ogden wrote in a statement to 9NEWS.

The crowds prompted Colorado state parks to close beaches altogether for the foreseeable future. 9NEWS asked Boulder’s parks and recreation department if it had a similar plan in mind, but did not receive a response as of this writing.

Jeff Zayach, Boulder County’s Public Health executive director, released a statement chastising the people seen gathered at the creek.

“I know it’s been difficult, but the video of people clearly gathering along the creek not only shows groups larger than 10 people, but there was also not adequate social distancing,” Zayach wrote. “Situations like these not only violate the state and local public health orders, but they put our whole community, our businesses, and our economy at risk.

“Please remember that it takes up to 14 days before we see who will become sick and spread the disease from this large gathering of people along the creek. Please take this virus seriously and limit gatherings to 10 people or less and remain at least six feet from each other. Individual actions are putting our businesses and our most vulnerable in the community at further risk.”