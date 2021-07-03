Boulder police respond to large party on the Hill

CU Boulder asked the public to stay away from the area.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police responded to a large party in near 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, in the area known to University of Colorado Boulder students as the Hill.

CU Boulder tweeted Saturday evening that the Boulder Police Department (BPD) was on the scene. It said people in the area could be subject to arrest and CU sanctions.

CU Alert: Boulder Police is responding to a large party in the area of 10th & Pennsylvania. People in the area could be subject to arrest and CU sanctions. — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) March 7, 2021

WATCH: The above video is from a previous story on a former ban on gatherings in Boulder among people age 18 to 22.

"Looks like there's a mask-less party on the Hill in Boulder," one observer tweeted. "Awful, awful look when we're this close to the end of the pandemic."

Looks like there’s a mask-less party on the Hill in Boulder. Awful, awful look when we’re this close to the end of the pandemic. @CUBoulderPolice @boulderpolice can something be done? pic.twitter.com/UIyD6Gsbhr — Ben Berman (@benfromsf) March 7, 2021

"Crowd smaller, but still a group not leaving," the Daily Camera's Mitchell Byars tweeted. "#Boulder police SWAT vehicle now making high-pitched sounds"

Crowd smaller, but still a group not leaving. #Boulder police SWAT vehicle now making high-pitched sounds pic.twitter.com/Keq0GQWO0k — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 7, 2021

CU Boulder later tweeted that they were asking people to avoid the Hill area until further notice.

BPD tweeted at 9:20 p.m. that the crowd had dispersed, and that there was no need to board up any businesses.