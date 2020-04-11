More restrictions coming to Boulder County due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Due to a rise in new cases, by Nov. 6, Boulder County Public Health said the county would be at the orange level on the state dial.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder County will move into the more restrictive Safer at Home Level Orange starting Friday due to what health officials called a "rapid increase" in COVID-19 cases.

These restrictions will be in place until a decrease in COVID-19 cases allows the county to downgrade the order. If conditions worsen, the next level on the state's dial is a stay at home order, according to a news release from Boulder County Public Health.

"This is devastating, especially because we know that we can prevent the transmission of this virus and this change will impact our businesses severely, as well as our social and emotional health," said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director, in a news release. "This comes down to all of us taking personal responsibility to avoid social gatherings, wear a mask, maintain at least feet of physical distance and to be diligent about washing hands."

CDPHE said among residents in Boulder County; COVID-19 cases reached 312.1 per 100,000 in the last two weeks.

The Safer at Home Level Orange begins at 175 cases per 100,000 people. Stay at Home begins at 350 cases per 100,000.

"This is not the time for social gatherings," Zayach said. "We need to be diligent to prevent further restrictions from being applied to Boulder County."

Personal gatherings continue to be limited to 10 people from no more than two households, with face coverings and social distancing required indoors and when within 6 feet of others, public health officials urge residents to avoid all gatherings, for now.

Multiple Colorado counties -- including Denver- have had to enact stricter COVID-19 restrictions due to a statewide surge in cases, positivity and hospitalizations.

Safer at Home Level Orange limits business capacity to:

25% or 50 people at restaurants, places of worship and non-critical manufacturing

25% at offices and retail

25% or 25 people at gyms/fitness centers (groups of up to 10 outdoors), personal services, and limited health care settings

25% or 50 people, whichever is fewer, with space calculator at indoor events

25% or 75 people, whichever is fewer with space calculator at outdoor events

25% or ten people at outdoor guided services

Virtual or outdoors in groups of less than ten at group sports and camps