Breckenridge architecture firm temporarily closes after outbreak of 6 cases of coronavirus

Health officials found employees only wore masks in the office while clients were visiting, and that employees did not wear masks at an after-work gathering.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The Summit County Public Health Department is investigating an outbreak of six cases of the novel coronavirus at BHH Partners, an architecture firm in Breckenridge.

The outbreak is the third that the county has reported since Sept. 11 along with a spike of 35 cases in one week.

BHH Partners has temporarily closed its firm, according to the release. The department confirmed the first positive case on Sept. 18. Since then five more employees have tested positive, according to the release.