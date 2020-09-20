x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Coronavirus

Breckenridge architecture firm temporarily closes after outbreak of 6 cases of coronavirus

Health officials found employees only wore masks in the office while clients were visiting, and that employees did not wear masks at an after-work gathering.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The Summit County Public Health Department is investigating an outbreak of six cases of the novel coronavirus at BHH Partners, an architecture firm in Breckenridge.

The outbreak is the third that the county has reported since Sept. 11 along with a spike of 35 cases in one week.

RELATED: SkyView to switch to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

BHH Partners has temporarily closed its firm, according to the release. The department confirmed the first positive case on Sept. 18. Since then five more employees have tested positive, according to the release.

No clients of the firm have tested positive. All positive cases have been placed in isolation and all of their identified close contacts are in quarantine. The firm will reopen once isolation and quarantine requirements for the employees are complete.

>Click here to continue reading this story on SummitDaily.com

RELATED: CU will move students out of residence hall to double isolation space

RELATED: CDC reverses controversial COVID-19 testing guidance that caused backlash

RELATED: Pine-Sol approved to kill coronavirus by EPA

RELATED: Global coronavirus cases top 30 million, tally shows

RELATED: Hawaii will let travelers skip 14-day quarantine with virus test

RELATED: Moderna CEO expects to know by November if COVID-19 vaccine works

RELATED: JeffCo Public Health Director retiring after 30 years of service

RELATED: Colorado workers protest COVID-19 fine issued to meat plant

RELATED: Town of Vail spending big on economic recovery efforts

RELATED: CDC Director: Masks may be better guaranteed COVID-19 protection than vaccines

RELATED: Big Ten votes to start football season in late October

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus