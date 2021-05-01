Breckenridge to allow outdoor seating, displays through summer

Local businesses in Breckenridge can continue to use temporary outdoor structures and seating this summer.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The Breckenridge Town Council will allow local businesses to use temporary outdoor structures and seating this summer, creating a new set of rules to be enforced through Sept. 30.

Last year, the Town Council relaxed certain code restrictions on these structures due to the coronavirus pandemic in conjunction with Walkable Main. While the council decided against reinstating Walkable Main, businesses can still have certain outdoor displays throughout the summer.

All structures must be located on a business’s private property, including outdoor seating, tents, gas fire pits, merchandise displays and signage.

“A lot of businesses spent a lot of money last summer and through the winter to sort of make some changes to the way they operate because of the pandemic, and we want to make sure that they can utilize those as much as they can,” Mayor Eric Mamula said. “We’re going to give them this summer to go ahead and try to pay those things off as best as they can.”

Mamula also said these changes will give businesses the opportunity to have a little bit more business and serve those who still won’t want to eat inside restaurants.

The Breckenridge Restaurant Association sent a letter to the council sharing its preferences on potential code exemptions, encouraging the council to support the continuation of outdoor seating, tenting and additional signage for the summer.

“After such a terrible year, it would be helpful for restaurants to have the option to utilize private parking spaces as service areas again this summer,” the letter read. “… We think that outside dining will still be very popular this summer, so having additional room to provide this will be a positive guest service.”