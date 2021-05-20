'The worst-case scenario has passed us:' How these breweries survived the COVID pandemic

When COVID-19 closed their taprooms, three Colorado breweries opened their doors to 9NEWS to follow their journeys through the pandemic.

Chapter One : Occupied minds and empty taprooms

A pint or two helped dull the pain, but the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic left Colorado brewery owners overwhelmed.

“We all did drink a few beers and go home and cry because, you know, this is hard for everybody," said Charlie Berger. "Everybody’s suffering.”

Berger, co-founder of Denver Beer Co., sat outside the brewery on Platte Street on a warm morning in May 2020 reflecting on everything that had changed.

“Our taproom business of drinking beers in the beer garden is gone," he said.

On March 17, 2020, Colorado breweries, restaurants and bars closed to indoor dining. COVID-19 occupied brewery owners' minds and emptied their taprooms across the state.

“I don’t think anybody kind of foresaw what this would look like," said José Beteta, chief executive officer for Raíces Brewing Company.

Doors to Raíces' taproom closed shortly after they opened in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood.

“We were almost about to hit our five-month mark," Beteta said.

Starting a new brewery in a city he called "the Mecca of Beer," Beteta expected competition but not COVID-19.

"We want to stay open and we want to conduct business, but at the same time, we don’t want to put anybody’s life at risk," Beteta said in May.

Over in Edgewater, Grant Babb tried to adjust, too. The co-owner of Joyride Brewing Company was struggling to see the glass half-full after losing so much revenue.

“It’s such an emotional experience to go through this right now," Babb said. “Nothing prepares you for this. It’s just a complete shutdown of your life, you know.”

In 2019, craft breweries poured $3.35 billion into the Colorado economy, according to an estimate from the Boulder-based Brewers Association.

At the start of the pandemic, a Brewers Association survey of Colorado craft breweries found 63.2% feared they wouldn't last more than three months given the current costs, revenues, and level of government aid.

“If you keep having the same costs when your revenue is slashed, that’s just difficult to make it through," said Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association.

The same Brewers Association survey from April 2020 showed Colorado breweries laid off 56.6% of their staff, which included 567 employees.

Watson wished there were different statistics to share in 2020.