Brighton announces $350K rapid COVID-19 testing program

Anyone living or working in an area with a Brighton zip code will have access to 30-minute tests.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton's City Council approved a plan Tuesday to allow everyone in the city to get a COVID-19 test with fast results.

Around $350,000 of Brighton's CARES Act money will go toward opening a mobile rapid test site in the city two days a week. While they don't have the details finalized yet, city officials said that approving the funding is the first step toward keeping Brighton open for business.

"The one thing that we can do to make sure that we are doing the right thing for our city and our citizens, is to test and test at high levels," Mayor Pro Tem Matt Johnston said. "It's been proven to do everything we needed it to do. It can get things opened up. It makes sure we're safe."

While there are already several state or private testing sites open in the area, city council members said their mobile site is meant to supplement them.

"The goal isn't to try and replace what's already being done," City Councilmen Adam Cushing said. "I think the goal, at least for me personally, is to fill the gap in between what testing is out there now and what people are able to get."

Cushing said many Brighton residents struggle with the need to quarantine while they wait for lab-based test results when it means missing work. When those residents are unsure whether they're sick and are afraid to go to work, it means that businesses struggle too.

And when there's a testing backlog in COVID-19 labs, businesses stay closed for longer.

"I don't want to rely on the national government, and other governmental entities to protect our citizens and make sure that we're able to reopen our economy, when it's safe," Johnston said. "I want us to take control of that."

This is also why Brighton City Council chose to use antigen tests, which typically give results in less than an hour, over more-accurate PCR tests, which require lab processing.

"Testing is the help for small businesses, testing is the health for all businesses, and for all communities," Johnston said. "It will be the answer until we have a vaccine, it's all about testing."

Anyone living in an area that has a Brighton zip code is eligible to get a rapid test through the city. Those zip codes are 80601, 80602 and 80603. City officials hope to be able to announce more details about the program shortly after Labor Day.