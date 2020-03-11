x
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Coronavirus

Brighton's COVID-19 testing site moves to Riverdale Regional Park

Those who live or work in Brighton can receive on-site COVID-19 testing results.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The City of Brighton has moved its mobile COVID-19 rapid testing site to Riverdale Regional Park due to growing demand and high turnout.

The new testing site at Riverdale Regional Park opened at 9755 Henderson Road on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Testing days and times remain the same on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 21.

Brighton officials said the testing site, which was previously at Eagle View Adult Center, was moved in response to large numbers of individuals wanting to get tested. The new park provides for better traffic flow as well as better space for those awaiting test results.

ABOVE VIDEO: COVID-19 community testing sites in Denver seeing long lines, high demand

The site offers free testing to individuals who live or work in Brighton and documentation is required (i.e. an ID card, utility bill, etc. for residents and a paycheck stub, work badge, etc. for employees).

In order to get tested, individuals must enter through the entrance of the Riverdale Regional Park’s main entrance off Henderson Road. Residents should follow signs to enter the mobile queue for the antigen nasal swab.

Brighton officials said test results will be ready shortly after. Individuals will have to wait for results on-site as test results will not be emailed.

The cost of the mobile testing site is covered by federal CARES Act funding that has been allocated to the City of Brighton for COVID-19 relief, according to the City of Brighton.

