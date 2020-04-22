BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Members of the Colorado National Guard will help conduct proactive COVID-19 testing at a Broomfield nursing home Thursday, something that’s part of a broader state initiative to prevent widespread outbreaks at similar facilities by catching cases early.

Thursday’s tests at the Leroy Baker Broomfield Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center come after the National Guard conducted testing operations at Elms Haven Center in Adams County on Tuesday and at the Pikes Peak Center in El Paso County on Sunday.

The Colorado National Guard announced the tests in a news release that was distributed on Monday.

At this point, there is not a confirmed outbreak at the Leroy Baker center in Broomfield, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) data. According to a Facebook post from the Broomfield Police Department, proactive testing is based on the size of the facility and not necessarily the number of cases there.

>>> Watch the video above for an earlier 9NEWS story about whether families should remove loved ones from nursing homes due to COVID-19 concerns.

RELATED: State leaves it up to families to decide whether to remove loved ones from long-term care facilities

RELATED: Feds to track, publicly share info on nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks

RELATED: Nursing home residents, families and staff: We want to hear from you

RELATED: State releasing facility-level data on COVID-19 cases at long-term care, other facilities

There have been 119 outbreaks at Colorado nursing homes and businesses as of Wednesday morning. Additional data is likely to be published on CDPHE’s website during the afternoon.

A confirmed outbreak means there are two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or non-household group with onset in a 14-day period, CDPHE said.

Dozens of Colorado’s COVID-19 fatalities have been tied to nursing homes, according to CDPHE. Data shows the older the patient is, the more at risk he or she is to die from complications related to the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has asked for stricter precautions at nursing homes, including limits on visitation and temperature checks for people who come in and out of the facilities.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS