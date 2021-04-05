Broomfield restaurant owner flies to India as her brother battles COVID-19

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Colorado restaurant owner flew to New Delhi, India this week to be by her brother's side as he battles COVID-19.
Madhoo Seth is the owner of Roots in Broomfield. Her brother was diagnosed with COVID-19 17 days ago. The father of two is on a ventilator and in kidney failure.
"I want my brother back. He's only 41," she told 9NEWS solemnly. "It's been a nightmare."
India is in the middle of its second surge of the virus, with an estimated 20 million cases in the country.
"It's been a nightmare," Seth said. "I can’t believe oxygen has become such a big, basic necessity but it has become a scarcity here."
Seth is trying to bring more protection to the country. The restaurant owner created a fundraiser called Breathe Delhi to provide supplies for her home country. She is hoping to raise $100,000.
"People are suffering daily they’re losing families every day," she said. "Things are not good here so any help would be good."
Seth is fully vaccinated. She hopes to be in India as long as it takes to see her brother make a full recovery.
