Broomfield restaurant owner flies to India as her brother battles COVID-19

India is in the middle of its second surge of the virus, with an estimated 20 million cases in the country.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Colorado restaurant owner flew to New Delhi, India this week to be by her brother's side as he battles COVID-19.

Madhoo Seth is the owner of Roots in Broomfield. Her brother was diagnosed with COVID-19 17 days ago. The father of two is on a ventilator and in kidney failure.

"I want my brother back. He's only 41," she told 9NEWS solemnly. "It's been a nightmare."

"It's been a nightmare," Seth said. "I can’t believe oxygen has become such a big, basic necessity but it has become a scarcity here."

Seth is trying to bring more protection to the country. The restaurant owner created a fundraiser called Breathe Delhi to provide supplies for her home country. She is hoping to raise $100,000.