Rising COVID-19 cases put Broomfield County under more restrictions

Due to a rise in new COVID-19 cases, Broomfield County is moving to Level Orange Safer at Home.

BROOMFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Broomfield County will move into the more restrictive Safer at Home Level Orange starting Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the county's website.

These restrictions will be in place until a decrease in COVID-19 cases allows the county to downgrade the order.

Multiple Colorado counties -- including Denver- have had to enact stricter COVID-19 restrictions due to a statewide surge in cases, positivity and hospitalizations.

Safer at Home Level Orange limits business capacity to:

25% or 50 people at restaurants, places of worship and non-critical manufacturing

25% at offices and retail

25% or 25 people at gyms/fitness centers (groups of up to 10 outdoors), personal services, and limited health care settings

25% or 50 people, whichever is fewer, with space calculator at indoor events

25% or 75 people, whichever is fewer with space calculator at outdoor events

25% or ten people at outdoor guided services

Virtual or outdoors in groups of less than ten at group sports and camps

There are also changes to the city and county's buildings and services.

Most Broomfield Community Center and Paul Derda Recreation Center recreation programs and services currently offered will not be impacted. Residents can still register for low-capacity fitness classes, cardio/weight room and pool appointments, and virtual programming. No organized youth or adult sports leagues will be allowed to operate in Safer at Home Level Orange.

Residents still have access to the Broomfield Library, but indoor capacity will reduce to 25%.