COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado's attorney general (AG) sent letters to 20 businesses after receiving complaints that they were violating the statewide stay-at-home order either by staying open or not following proper social-distancing guidelines.

About a dozen more letters are expected to go out Friday, a spokesperson for the AG's office said.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) issued the stay-at-home order March 25, and as of Friday, it is set to end on April 26. The order closed all non-essential businesses and mandated that those businesses that are essential take steps to reduce their in-person workforce.

The social-distancing requirements in the health order mandate that individuals maintain at least a 6-foot distance from other individuals, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible or use hand sanitizer, cover coughs and sneezes into the sleeve or elbow, regularly clean high-touch surfaces, and not shake hands.

The letters were sent between March 26 and April 13. A spokesperson for the AG's office said their goal was voluntary compliance so they typically call businesses before sending a formal letter outlining the violation.

Here are the businesses or individuals who received letters:

Low T Centers, Westminster, Greenwood Village, Colorado Springs (letter sent April 15)

The AG's office said it received reports that three Colorado locations have been treating patients by providing voluntary or elective surgeries or procedures which are direct violations of the order. The letter also noted that employees there did not meet the definition of essential under the public health order.

The letter also alleged that the centers violated social distancing guidelines by continuing in-person consultations.

H&R Block, 6530 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs (letter sent April 13)

According to the letter, the location was allowing customers and employees to interact within 1 foot of one another without any type of protective equipment, such as masks.

Comfort Dental franchisees (letter sent March 26)

The letter indicated "many" locations were treating patients by providing voluntary or elective surgeries or procedures, which are not allowed under the order.

Hobby Lobby (letter sent April 1)

According to the letter, the AG was notified that Hobby Lobby reopened its stores, which was not allowed under the public health order.

Grassbusters, in Littleton (letter sent April 7)

According to the letter, as of April 1, Grassbusters continued to offer lawn care services to the public, despite those services being deemed non-essential.

American Nails, 1074 S. Ironton St., Aurora (letter sent April 13)

The nail salon was still providing services despite being deemed non-essential, according to the AG's office..

Point Balance Acupuncture, 3475 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs (letter sent April 10)

The business was performing voluntary or elective procedures that are not allowed under the order, according to the letter.

California’s Barber Shop and Salon, 1557 W. 84th Ave, Federal Heights (letter sent April 13)

The business remained open despite being deemed non-essential, the letter said.

A hairstylist, in Centennial (letter sent April 13)

A Centennial hairstylist continued working daily, according to the letter, by letting people through the side door of Bellezza Salon.

Falcon Family Eyecare, 7685 McLaughlin Rd., Ste. 130, Peyton (letter sent March 13)

According to the letter, the business was seeing patients who were not emergent and was not providing personal protective equipment for staff. A message on the business' website indicates they're closed until May 4.

A real estate broker, in Colorado Springs (letter sent April 13)

According to the letter, the broker marketed himself to "an elderly person as a potential client in order to provide broker services." The letter noted that was not a "critical service" and violated the public health order.

Christy's Salon, 5112 Thistle Place, Loveland (letter sent April 13)

A stylist continued to provide services even though salons were deemed non-essential and were ordered to close, according to the letter.

Lia’s Lashes, 10882 Dayton Way, Henderson (letter sent April 13)

The business continued to provide services, according to the letter, even though salons were deemed non-essential and were ordered to close.

Pneuma Chiropractic, Denver & Ridgway (letter sent April 13)

The business continued operations even though it was deemed non-essential under the public health order, the letter says.

RE/MAX, LLC, 9421 La Quinta Way Lone Tree (letter sent March 31)

According to the letter, the business was requiring residents to leave their homes to facilitate showings of their property. Specifically, the complaint alleged that residents had to leave their dwelling for public showings and open houses.

It also says real estate marketing services such as showings and open houses are not deemed to be an essential service under the order.

American Family Insurance, no specific location listed (letter sent April 10)

According to the letter, the business was operating "in a manner that fails to comply" with social distancing.

Alpha Dental Care, Aurora (letter sent March 30)

Patients were receiving voluntary or elective care, according to the letter.

Three hairstylists

Three hairstylists were sent letters because they continued to provide services from their homes, according to the letter. They included a Colorado Springs woman and Pueblo woman. It's unclear from the letter where the other woman lived.

To report a violation, residents should start with their local health department. Residents may also file a report with the state Attorney General’s Office at covid19@coag.gov if local law enforcement or a local public health agency is unresponsive.

Any person who violates an order may be subject to civil and criminal penalties. Violation of a public health order is a misdemeanor and can be punished by a fine of up to $1,000 or up to one year in jail.

Individuals who violate an order may also be responsible for some costs of the health agencies in abating the cause of sickness and could have a state license— such as a restaurant or liquor license — revoked.

