Castle Rock café that defied state health order closing permanently

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Castle Rock café that violated Colorado’s public health order at the time and opened for dine-in service on Mother’s Day will close permanently, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
C&C Café said in the post that they will not renew the lease at the Castle Rock location, but will keep their Colorado Springs location open for the time being.
>> The video above is from May, when the café was ordered to close for violating a public health order.
"We have never seen so much love (which we are thankful for) and so much hate (which we ignore). I am sad to say that we are having issues just like many other small businesses," the post reads in part. "The toll on our family from all of this has been immense. We have been involved in the community for almost 7 years in Castle Rock, we love the relationships that we have built. We have some tuff choices to make. We prayed about it and we are going to try to stop the financial bleeding between our two locations..."
The last day the café will be open is Sunday, July 26, according to the post.
C&C had its license suspended for 30 days for violating the public health order closing restaurants, after widely-circulated photos showed large crowds gathered at their location.
RELATED: Cafe in Castle Rock ordered to close for violation of public health order still can't open while other restaurants do
They were allowed to reopen on June 14.
After C&C closed, people were seen taping money and notes to the restaurant window, and a GoFundMe raised thousands of dollars.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus