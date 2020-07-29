Castle Rock café that defied state health order closing permanently

"We have never seen so much love (which we are thankful for) and so much hate (which we ignore). I am sad to say that we are having issues just like many other small businesses," the post reads in part. "The toll on our family from all of this has been immense. We have been involved in the community for almost 7 years in Castle Rock, we love the relationships that we have built. We have some tuff choices to make. We prayed about it and we are going to try to stop the financial bleeding between our two locations..."