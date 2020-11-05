Cafe in Castle Rock 'endangering the lives' of community for reopening despite public health order, Polis' office says

9NEWS reached out to the owner of the cafe for comment but there hasn't been a response.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A cafe in Castle Rock is getting nationwide attention for its controversial decision to open its doors on Sunday.

Cell phone video inside the restaurant shows a room crowded with people including many of whom were not wearing masks. Douglas County is currently under the state's Safer at Home public health order which still doesn't allow restaurants to open their dining rooms.

That didn't stop people from packing into the C & C - Coffee & Kitchen Cafe for a Mother's Day meal on Sunday. One of the restaurant's customers said she and her family waited three hours to get their meals.

"I’m here to support this because I love the fact that we all have choices," Holly Burrell said. "That’s what being an American is about."

Burrell said she nor the other people inside the restaurant were scared for their health and she had "never been happier to not be six feet apart."

"I think we need to focus on the healthy people being out and the people that aren’t healthy to stay in," she said.

9NEWS reached out to the owner of the cafe for comment but there hasn't been a response. However, a video posted by the owner on Facebook shows her excited response.

"So much for some of those people saying nobody would show up," she said.

The Castle Rock Police Department said an officer reported to the Tri-County Health Department that the cafe planned to reopen. The health department said they plan to follow up, and released the following statement:

"We are disappointed that Cookies and Crème has decided to ignore the Governor’s Safer at Home order and open up today with no attention to social distancing. This decision runs the risk of undermining the impact that other Douglas County businesses and residents have achieved over the last seven weeks by taking various social distancing measures. As the entity charged with enforcing the Governor’s statewide Safer at Home Public Health Order, we will follow up with this restaurant to ensure that they, like other restaurants in the county, take appropriate steps to protect the public health, by limiting service to curbside and take-out service."

A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) issued the following statement:

“These restaurants are not only breaking the law, they are endangering the lives of their staff, customers, and community. Under Safer at Home, restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other similar places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption are still closed. Delivery and drive-up service is available. Coloradans can contact their local public health department if they believe someone is violating Safer at Home.”