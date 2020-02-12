4 more Colorado inmates die of COVID-19 over the last week

According to the Department of Corrections, 1,558 inmates and 207 staff members have active COVID-19 cases.

COLORADO, USA — There are 1,558 inmates and 207 staff members with COVID-19 in Colorado's jails and prisons as of Tuesday and four inmates have died from the disease within the last week, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths among Colorado's inmate population to 11, the DOC said.

The inmates who died this week, according to the DOC are:

A 62-year-old man who was at the Fremont Correctional Facility

A 64-year-old who was at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility

A 66-year-old who was at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility

A 74-year-old who was at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility

The DOC said the majority of positive COVID-19 tests among inmates are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms.

> The video above is about a 'precarious risk' for COVID-19 infections over next 30 days, Fauci said.

The DOC said that BinaxNow rapid COVID tests are now available for all staff for same-day screening.

"The BinaxNow is not a replacement of regular testing, which will continue, but serves as a same-day screening tool for staff," the DOC said. "The department will continue to work with CDPHE to explore options for the use and expansion of this screening option."

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOC said it has administered 95,000 tests.

The DOC said both staff and inmates are required to wear masks or face coverings and when staff members enter a facility, the DOC said they are temperature checked and are assigned in areas to avoid cross-contamination.

"We remain committed to fighting this virus with every tool we have, and we will continue to work with medical and public health experts to help prevent and mitigate the spread of this virus inside our facilities," said DOC Executive Director Dean Williams.

Information regarding inmate deaths and the DOC COVID-19 response can be found on its website.