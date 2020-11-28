Mesa County COVID-19 certification program for businesses serves as model for statewide initiative

Mesa County's program is intended to be a resource for people looking for businesses that are complying with public health orders.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is asking for public input on a COVID-19 best practice certification program for businesses based on the one implemented by Mesa County over the summer.

Mesa County Public Health's (MCPH) website says the Variance Protection Program, also known as the 5-star rating program, is a collaborative effort between that department and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce to recognize establishments implementing public health recommendations related to COVID-19.

Businesses there can fill out an interest form, the website says, and a MCPH representative will visit the establishment and do an audit of their procedures as they relate to COVID-19.

The representative will then score them on a series of items required in the current public health order and outlined in the reopening plan, the website says.

MCPH said it's intended to be a resource for people looking for businesses that are complying with public health orders and provide a list of safe places to go.

There are a number of requirements a business must meet in order to be certified under the statewide program, including a written plan for implementing or exceeding state prevention guidelines, implementing or exceeding local prevention and having a clear compliance and enforcement plan.

Other practices that are required for certification include 100% mask-wearing among staff and customers, daily COVID symptom checks of employees and recording customers' contact information for contact tracing purposes.

Any business that has been cited for noncompliance with a public health order is ineligible to be certified.

Certified businesses may be rewarded with less strict capacity limits than what is required by their county's position on the state's dial framework.

The state will be reviewing several weeks of data from Mesa County's program to determine if it's compatible with Level Red and make a final determination whether red counties are eligible following review of stakeholder input and analysis of how such a program would work within the dial framework, according to a CDPHE release.

Members of the public can review the draft certification program details and submit comments through this form.