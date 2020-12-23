State health officials to give COVID-19 update Wednesday

9NEWS will stream CDPHE's briefing just after noon Wednesday.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is holding a news conference just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Health officials are expected to give updates on COVID-19 trends, the state's response and vaccination data.

Slated to speak on the virtual call are Colorado's COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Colorado National Guard Brigadier General Scott Sherman.

>Video above: What has Colorado learned one week after vaccinations began?

9NEWS will stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Vaccinations at assisted living facilities and nursing homes began Tuesday. Gov. Polis visited the Fitzsimons Veterans Facility in Aurora Tuesday afternoon as the first residents were getting their vaccines.

COVID-19 infection data is showing improvements when it comes to hospitalizations and the state's 7-day average positivity rates. Hospitalizations have been trending downward since peaking on Dec. 2.

On Dec. 2, 1,841 people were hospitalized with COVID-19; as of Dec. 22, the number of people hospitalized due to COVID is at 1,243.

The state's 7-day average positivity rate has also been trending downward. As of Dec. 22, the positivity rate was 7.33%.

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested. The World Health Organization recommended in May 2020 that the positivity rate should be even lower, 5%, to contain the virus.

What to know right now:

313,552 cumulative cases, up from 311,036 the day prior.

17,481 cumulative hospitalizations, up from 17,228 the day prior.

4,369 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, down from 4,378 the day prior.

3,601 deaths due to COVID-19.

Get the latest from CDPHE here.

Find vaccination information from CDPHE here.

Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order mandating face masks or coverings for anyone in indoor places in public.