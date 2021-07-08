CDPHE: If you have COVID symptoms, you should get tested regardless of vaccination status

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is asking Coloradans to get tested for COVID-19 immediately and isolate if symptoms arise.

COLORADO, USA — As the Delta variant continues to linger, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is reminding Colorado residents, regardless of vaccination status, to get tested for COVID-19 immediately and to isolate if they have symptoms.

“Testing is still a critical tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Testing is free and does not require photo ID,” said incident commander Scott Bookman in a news release. “With the current air quality, Coloradans may confuse a cough and other respiratory symptoms with COVID-19, and vice versa.

Coloradans are reminded that COVID-19 testing continues to be available at many testing centers at no cost to them.

"The state has collaborated with local public health partners to provide more than 80 free community testing sites across the state, and we are committed to ensuring it’s easy and convenient to get tested," Bookman said.

> The video above shows which Colorado counties have the highest vaccination rates

According to CDPHE, COVID-19 symptoms may include:

Fever or chills,

Cough,

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,

Fatigue,

Muscle or body aches,

Headache,

New loss of taste or smell,

Sore throat,

Congestion or runny nose,

Nausea or vomiting, and/or

Diarrhea

Free COVID-19 testing is also available at Walgreens and other select pharmacies in Colorado, says the CDPHE release. This link will give you the list of free pharmacy testing sites.

The most effective tool against serious illness due to COVID-19 -- including the delta variant -- is vaccination, according to CDPHE. The state is urging unvaccinated and eligible Coloradans to get vaccinated as soon as possible.