State health dept. releases checklist for program to help businesses reopen

The program would be similar to Mesa County's Five Star program, which allows businesses to stay open if they've proved they can operate safely.

DENVER — The state health department (CDPHE) on Monday shared a checklist for counties interested in what it calls the 5 Star State Certification Program which aims to help accelerate the reopening of businesses safely.

The program would be similar to Mesa County's 5-Star program, which allows businesses to stay open if they've proved they can operate safely.

CDPHE said counties can apply for the program variance after they set up a committee to implement the program, determine what resources they can contribute and figure out how they'll ensure compliance and enforcement.

Once finalized, the program will encourage businesses to implement safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines that will help slow the spread of COVID-19, and in doing so, be able to accelerate their reopening.

The final parameters of the program as well as details on the application process will be released at a later date, CDPHE said.