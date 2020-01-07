Cherry Creek School District to offer in-person learning for all students

Masks will be required, students won't be able to use lockers and there will be no field trips.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) plans to offer full in-person learning to all its students while also making an online option available for those families who don't feel comfortable sending their children to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While there will be in-person learning, it will look different this autumn.

A requirement to wear masks, temperatures checks, block scheduling, no lockers and no field trips are among the many changes that will be put in place when students return.

In mid-June, CCSD announced that they updated the elementary learning plan to include an option for five days a week of in-person learning for students in K-5.

The district will focus on cohorting or grouping students as the primary strategy to limit spread of the virus with physical distancing implemented to the greatest extent possible within the plan.

At the time, the district said they were exploring an in-person learning option for older students and in late June said that would indeed happen. In its latest announcement, the district said there would no blended learning option, which would have included some in-person and some online instruction.

CCSD also outlined the new procedures that will be put in place to help slow the spread of the virus including the wearing of masks and temperature checks. There will also be no field trips.

The district outlined the changes for each of the grade levels. They can be found below.

Kindergarten through Grade 5

Individual classes kept together for a significant part of the day

Students grouped by grade level for lunch, recess and special services

Masks

Temperature checks

Frequent hand washing

Physical distancing implemented to the greatest extent possible

Handwashing and regular cleaning of student spaces throughout the day

Classrooms cleared of non-essential furniture and items to maximize space for student seating arrangements

School supplies and instructional materials assigned to individual students and kept separate from the other cohorts

Before and after-school care operate as normal when in-person learning is happening

No field trips

No large group face-to-face assemblies

No classroom/school volunteers or visitors

No large-scale face-to-face community events

PTCO, SAC, PASS, Coffee with the Principal, etc. will be primarily held virtually

Efforts will be made to redistribute students to manage class size

Grades 6 - 8

With this model, students would return to in-person learning while following a block schedule, to reduce the number of classes and transitions within a school day.

Each grade level will be considered its own cohort and students would stay with their cohorts throughout the day.

Here are additional changes for middle school students.

Masks

Temperature checks

Frequent hand washing

Cohorting by grade level

Limit transitions by reducing the number of classes a student has a day.

Cohorting primarily by grade level and secondarily by class

Highway system for hallways

Physical distancing when possible

Staggered arrival/dismissal

Students attend lunch/recess with grade-level cohort

Classrooms cleared of non-essential furniture and items to maximize space for student

Students use backpacks

No lockers

No field trips

No large group face- to face assemblies and/or community events

No classroom/school volunteers or visitors

PTCO, SAC, PASS Coffee with the Principal, etc.. primarily held virtually

Grade 9 - 12

High school students will return to in-person learning while following an extended block schedule, which like the option for middle school students, will significantly reduce the number of classes and transitions within a school day.

Each class of the day will occur in the morning or afternoon. A lunch break will take place for all students and staff between the morning and afternoon classes.

Below are other guidelines that will be in place.

Masks

Temperature checks

Frequent hand-washing

Limit student transitions by reducing the number of classes a student has in a day

Reduced passing periods and student intermingling

Cohort by class

Reduce number of students on campus by providing mid-day transportation to account for off/study hour arrival and departure

Highway system for hallways

Physical distancing when possible

Staggered arrival/dismissal

Students attend lunch aligned with the current class cohort

Classrooms cleared of non-essential furniture and items to maximize space for student

Students use backpacks

No lockers

Open campus for lunches

No field trips

No large group, face-to-face assemblies and/or community events

No classroom/school volunteers; essential visitors only

PTCO, SAC, PASS, etc. will primarily be held virtually

Full online opportunities for all students through the district's K-5 Online Elementary program and Elevation Middle School and High School will also be available for families who don't feel comfortable sending their kids to schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Families will need to select their option by July 13 and whichever option they choose will apply to the entire school year.

In addition, the district, like most others, stressed that a full remote learning situation is still a possibility if health guidelines change or if schools are ordered to close

