Jeffco, Cherry Creek schools announce in-person learning for youngest students

Both districts said they're still exploring options for older students when they return to school this fall.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jeffco Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District announced in-person learning for their youngest students for the new school year despite the novel coronavirus, which forced all schools around the state to end the last school year remotely.

Jeffco Public Schools

Jeffco schools sent a letter Friday announcing that when school reopens the week of Aug. 24, there will be a 100% in-person learning option for elementary (PreK, K-5, and K-6 buildings) students, along with an all-remote learning option for families to choose it.

> The video above aired June 11 and discusses Mapleton and Westminister school districts' plans for fall learning.

The district said they were putting in place numerous public health provisions to protect students, staff and community members as they reopen.

District officials are still evaluating options for secondary (middle and high) schools. Decisions for those grade levels will be announced at a later date.

A new, later start date of Aug. 24 is intended to provide additional time for teacher planning, professional learning and school preparation.

Final determinations and more detail on our RestartJeffco plan will be released July 8.

Cherry Creek School District

The CCSD announced similar plans in an email to parents Friday, which said the district updated the elementary learning plan to include an option for five days a week of in-person learning for students in K-5.

The district will focus on cohorting or grouping students as the primary strategy to limit spread of the virus with physical distancing implemented to the greatest extent possible within the plan.

As part of the announcement, the district said it was also possible for a similar option to be put in place for older students, but that there were "significant differences" in the movement of students at those grade levels compared with younger students.

Full online opportunities for all students through the district's K-5 Online Elementary program and Elevation Middle School and High School will also be available for families who don't feel comfortable sending their kids to schools during the coronavirus pandemic.