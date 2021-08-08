Parents at Cherry Creek petition school district to require mask-wearing

Recently, the district announced its upcoming school year policy. Students and staff are strongly encouraged but will not required to wear masks.

AURORA, Colo. — More than 1,300 people have signed a petition to require masks to be worn in Cherry Creek schools regardless of a person's vaccination status.

Recently, the district announced its upcoming school year policy. Students and staff are strongly encouraged, but will not required, to wear masks, even though the Tri-County Health Department recommended mask wearing for all in school settings regardless of vaccination status.

"It makes me really concerned about what they think of safety for our kids," Cherry Creek parent Fiona Gau told 9NEWS. "The science is really clear our children are not eligible to be vaccinated yet. We all need to wear masks to protect each other and that includes vaccinated people right now."

Concerned parents have created a Facebook group to petition to have masks required for all until elementary age kids are able to get vaccinated.

Cathryn Matheson is one of the parents leading the charge, planning to present the petition at Monday's school board meeting.

"It's not a permanent situation for us. For my family, we wouldn't be super worried about the mask situation if my kids were able to get vaccinated," Matheson said. "We want [the school district] to be making choices based on best practices, medical advice and not just on emotions."

A federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order does require mask-wearing on public transportation, so Cherry Creek students will need to wear a mask on school buses whether they are vaccinated or not.

9NEWS did reach out to the school district to ask about families that want stricter mask rules this year but has yet to hear back.