Cherry Creek schools to host graduation ceremonies at full capacity

Each graduate will get eight tickets to their school's ceremony which will be held outdoors.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) announced Tuesday in an email to parents that graduation ceremonies will be held outdoors and at full capacity.

"I am so excited to end this school year in such a positive and celebratory way for our seniors," Superintendent Scott Siegfried said in the email.

>The video above is about the different approaches for graduation ceremonies during the pandemic

Each graduating student will get eight tickets to their school's ceremony, thanks to new guidance from the Tri-County Health Department regarding outdoor events, the email says.

In addition, since masks are no longer required outdoors, they will not be required at graduation ceremonies, according to the email. Masks, however, are recommended because there will be "minimal social distancing," the email says.

CCSD also said Tuesday that it would still require masks indoors for students and staff through the end of the school year. The last day for students is May 28. The mask requirement will also stay in place for district transportation.

Masks will no longer be required when outdoors on school grounds, according to the email. That change includes when students are outdoors for lunch, recess, or gym class.

