Dozens of Cherry Creek High School students issued warnings for mask violations

41 Cherry Creek High School students were issued mask violations after gathering on campus without masks on August 17.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Dozens of Cherry Creek High School students were issued mask violations for a gathering on campus on August 17.

Multiple students had gathered on the campus of Cherry Creek High School during the district's phase-in week, but there was no in-person learning for high school students that day, according to Cherry Creek Schools Chief Communications Officer Abbe Smith.

Many of the students who gathered were not wearing masks and not social distancing, Smith said.

>Watch above: Polis visits Cherry Creek school to discuss safely reopening

The students, 41 total, were issued mask violations and given information about the mask requirement, Smith said..

The students were told to isolate for a week because of potential exposure, according to Smith.

The students who were told to isolate may return to in-person learning next week and should use the district's COVID symptom checker app before making a return to school, Smith said.

No students have been suspended and the action taken was out of a concern for health and safety and was based on the district protocols around COVID-19, according to Smith.