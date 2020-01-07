Have questions about COVID-19? Dr. Kohli and Chris Vanderveen are hosting a Reddit AMA

9Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli and 9NEWS Director of Reporting Chris Vanderveen will host a Reddit AMA at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

DENVER — With novel coronavirus cases on the rise in numerous states and concerns about a resurgence in Colorado prompting the state to rollback some of its reopening plans, there are lots of new questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.

9Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli and 9NEWS Director of Reporting Chris Vanderveen will answer your questions during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” (it's generally called an AMA) on Thursday morning.

READ HER BIO: Dr. Payal Kohli

READ HIS BIO: Chris Vanderveen

That starts at 10 am. on www.reddit.com/r/coronavirus. You’ll need a Reddit account to ask questions, but otherwise, you can just lurk. We’ll also post a recap on 9NEWS.com once it’s finished.

Since the pandemic began, Dr. Kohli has appeared on virtually every newscast to offer her perspective about staying safe and what’s next on the road to a vaccine or cure. She also got sassy while responding to common reasons for not wearing a face mask. Check out that link below.

As for Vanderveen, you might know him from his daily Twitter threads outlining the trends in Colorado’s coronavirus data, and long explainers about everything from social distancing to how the virus works. You can see one of his explainers about "flattening the curve" in the video player above.

Both Dr. Kohli and Vanderveen have covered COVID-19 since the very beginning, and will share their perspectives about what the trends show across the country.