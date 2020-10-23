City of Boulder issues mandatory quarantine order for 9 properties

Most of the properties are associated with the Sigma Alpha Epsilon or Kappa Sigma fraternities.

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder has issued a mandatory quarantine order for nine properties for what the city calls "blatant disregard of public health orders."

The majority of the properties are associated with the Sigma Alpha Epsilon or Kappa Sigma fraternities at the University of Colorado-Boulder, the city said.

“The majority of our students have done a great job complying with public health orders,” said City Manager Jane Brautigam. “Unfortunately, a very small percentage of our student population has continued to gather socially and have not been responsive to voluntary compliance requests and existing health orders. Their behavior jeopardizes not only their lives, but also the lives and livelihoods of their neighbors and the rest of the Boulder community.”

These are the properties that were placed under the order:

1100 Pennsylvania Ave.

1142 11th St.

951 Pennsylvania Ave.

1037 12th St.

1031 14th St.

1033 14th St.

1045 14th St.

1059 14th St.

510 S. 44th St.

The city said residents of those addresses must remain at home for the next two weeks other than to attend in-person instruction, labs, research activities and intercollegiate athletic training. They may also leave their homes to work, including taking children to childcare to allow for work or study, or to get food (delivery or curbside pickup only), medicine, medical care or supplies needed to "sustain or protect life" when those things cannot be obtained by delivery.

Residents may also participate in personal recreation with up to one other person, the city said, provided that social distancing is maintained and face coverings are worn at all times.

In addition, the city said, residents may leave their homes to vote in the election or to conduct activities required by law. However, the city strongly encourages residents to vote by mail.

“More and more people in the communities around us are testing positive for COVID-19. Rates are high across the country,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director. “We cannot continue to have large gatherings that put our community members at risk.”

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6 or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded or amended in writing by the city manager, the city said.

Violations of the order are punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine, according to the city.

The city said should residents at any additional properties commit similar violations, immediate action will be taken to place all residents of that property under mandatory quarantine.