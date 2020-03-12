City of Glenwood caught between county and state’s COVID restrictions hard place

Discussion about what level to apply on city council’s Thursday slate.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A standoff between Garfield County and state public health officials over COVID-19 restrictions for certain business sectors in the county leaves Glenwood Springs stuck in the middle.

City Council on Thursday is slated to discuss the current restrictions under the state’s orange (high risk) level on its COVID-19 dial, and how the county commissioners have decided to apply that in Garfield County.

Though Glenwood Springs has been ahead of the state in some regards when it comes to COVID precautions — including having one of the first mask mandates in Colorado — for the most part the city has been inclined to follow state guidance, Mayor Jonathan Godes said.

“I don’t think there’s a question that we are required to follow state law and the governor’s orders,” he said ahead of the Thursday night council discussion.

With the state saying one thing regarding the orange-level restrictions and the county saying another, though, “we do need to have some conversation about what that means for Glenwood Springs,” Godes said.