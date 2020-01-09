Clínica Tepeyac opens first drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Globeville

Clínica Tepeyac is expanding its operations with a new COVID testing site at Globeville Community Church. Tests are free. No insurance or documentation required.

DENVER — The most cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, as of Aug 31, are among Latino Hispanics. They represent 38% of all cases in the state, surpassing the white community – which is concerning because the white population in Colorado is three times the size of the Hispanic population.

Even six months into the pandemic, testing and education about the virus are resources that underserved, largely minority communities still don't have easy access to.

"I think historically, neighborhoods like Globeville Elyria-Swansea have been overlooked and neglected," said Jim Garcia, the CEO of Clínica Tepeyac, a nearly 30-year-old community health center.

But that's starting to change for the community of Globeville Elyria-Swansea (GES), as testing supplies are finally being provided with consistency from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Because of that, Clínica Tepeyac is opening a drive-up testing site in the GES neighborhood for the first time with the help of Pastor Silva and the Globeville Community Church on Lincoln Street.

"He just right away said, 'how can we help?'" said Garcia of the Globeville Community Church pastor. "He made the church parking lot available for testing and said, 'Let's come together to be part of the solution.'"

Anyone can call to make an appointment for a free COVID test at Globeville Community Church:

Existing patients

Non-patients of Clínica Tepeyac

No insurance required

No form of ID/other documentation required

No questions about immigration status

Tests are FREE