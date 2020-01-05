x
coronavirus

Closure of ski areas statewide extended through May 22

In a series of late night executive orders, Gov. Polis extended ski area closures in response to COVID-19.

DILLON, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis amended an executive order Thursday night extending the closure of all downhill ski areas in Colorado through May 22.

>VIDEO: COVID-19 Q&A for May 1

Polis originally ordered the ski areas closed in mid-March to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus. The amended order extends the shutdown of all ski areas throughout the state.

On April 25, Al Henceroth, chief operating officer for Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, wrote on his blog that the Summit County ski area at the Continental Divide was working on plans to reopen, though there was still no timeline.

Henceroth made it clear in the post that A-Basin would not be reopening soon, saying an opening was “at least a few weeks away,” though he remained hopeful.

That was before the governor’s executive order Thursday night.

