As schools and businesses try to reopen, one simple thing could prove invaluable

Cohorts can be a simple, yet effective, way to keep schools and businesses from having to close all over again should someone become infected.

DENVER — Get ready to hear a lot more about the word “cohorting.”

And, no, we’re not talking about the cohorts that, according to Merriam-Webster, involve “one of 10 divisions of an ancient Roman legion.”

We’re talking about a much simpler definition of the word.

Consider a cohort nothing more than a group.

And, when it comes to COVID-19, cohorts could prove an invaluable way to keep schools and businesses open as we move toward the end of the year.

A common term in sociology and education, cohorts are technically everywhere.

If you, for example, graduated in the class of 1996, like me, you were in a cohort with the rest of that class.

Schools have all sorts of cohorts. Each tend not to intermingle with other groups a lot.

The possible advantage of that becomes evident during a pandemic. If one group never intermingles with another, that group can’t easily spread a virus to the separate cohort.

It’s why schools will try to keep certain classes and grades from having daily interactions with other grades and other classes.