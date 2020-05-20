Colfax Marathon donates 2,000 race shirts to make masks

The donated race and volunteer shirts will be turned into masks by the Colorado Sewing Coalition.

DENVER — After hearing that a non-profit was in need of materials for face masks, the postponed Colfax Marathon donated 2,000 past race and volunteer shirts to the cause.

The donated shirts will be used by the Colorado Sewing Coalition, a coalition of community partners, non-profit and for-profit companies, to sew cloth masks for frontline workers and community members.

The Colorado Sewing Coalition said they've received orders for 18,000 masks since being launched less than two months ago. The organization has fulfilled orders from companies such as King Soopers as well as smaller businesses and restaurants.

The organization can always use donations and volunteers to help sew and cut. To learn more about the Colorado Sewing Coalition, visit ColoradoSewingCoalition.com.

The 2020 Colfax Marathon had been scheduled for Sunday, May 17, but has been postponed indefinitely. For the latest updates, visit RunColfax.org.

